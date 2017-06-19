close
WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl during Chinese Super League clash

Oscar lost his cool at the end of the first half , just moments after assisting his compatriot Hulk to make it 1-1 at the Yuexiushan Stadium.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, June 19, 2017 - 17:24
WATCH: Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar sparks mass brawl during Chinese Super League clash
Screen Grab

New Delhi: Ex-Chelsea midfielder Oscar was given a hero's welcome as he touched down in China after completing his £60million switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG in the 2016-17 January transfer window.

Little did anyone know that the Brazilian international will be at the epicenter of a never seen before mass brawl during Shanghai's CSL game against Guangzhou R&F on Sunday.

Oscar lost his cool at the end of the first half, just moments after assisting his compatriot Hulk to make it 1-1 at the Yuexiushan Stadium.

Oscar deliberately tried to hit Guangzhou players twice, before he fell on the ground and a maelstrom broke out.

The footballer who earns more than £500,000-a-week across the four-year deal he had penned in the Far East, started a brawl in which players, coaching staff and substitutes poured off the benches and waded in as Oscar lay face-down on the pitch.

Watch the video here:

R&F's Li Tixiang and Shanghai's Fu Huan were dismissed and three others were booked as the fight erupted just before half-time, where Andre Villas-Boas' SIPG were attempting to keep up the pressure on league leaders Guangzhou Evergrande.

Oscar was unhurt and the fiery encounter finished 1-1 to leave SIPG four points behind reigning champions Evergrande.

"Disrespect the opponent? It is not true. I am a very dedicated player and respect sportsmanship," Sina Sports website quoted Oscar.

OscarChinese Super LeaguechelseaShanghai SIPGGuangzhou EvergrandeAndre Villas-Boas

