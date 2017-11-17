WATCH: Katrina Kaif sizzles in ISL 2017-18 opening ceremony
For the first time, ISL will have ten teams fighting for the prestigious trophy.
New Delhi: The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on Friday.
Star attraction of the ceremony was Bollywood siren Katrina Kaif, who performed to some of her most popular songs. She got the company in the form of Salman Khan.
Watch the video here, courtesy ISL:
Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze!
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 17, 2017
.@BeingSalmanKhan and Katrina Kaif doing what they do the best - entertain us all! #LetsFootball #HeroISL #KERKOL pic.twitter.com/6W8vg2h05J
— Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 17, 2017
The first match of the 2017-18 season will witness Kerala Blasters hosting defending champions ATK. Blasters were the losing finalists from the last season.
Here are the teams:
1. ATK
Manager - Teddy Sheringham
Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata
2. Bengaluru FC
Manager - Albert Roca
Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
3. Chennaiyin FC
Manager - John Gregory
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai
4. Delhi Dynamos
Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi
5. Goa FC
Manager - Sergio Lobera
Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao
6. Jamshedpur FC
Manager - Steve Coppell
Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur
7. Kerala Blasters
Manager - Rene Meulensteen
Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi
8. Mumbai City
Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes
Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai
9. NorthEast United
Manager - Joao de Deus
Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati
10. Pune City
Manager - Ranko Popovic
Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune