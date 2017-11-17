WATCH: Katrina Kaif sizzles in ISL 2017-18 opening ceremony

New Delhi: The fourth season of Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off with a glittering opening ceremony at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi on Friday.

Star attraction of the ceremony was Bollywood siren Katrina Kaif, who performed to some of her most popular songs. She got the company in the form of Salman Khan.

Watch the video here, courtesy ISL:

Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze! Watch it LIVE here: https://t.co/kuMUvsEazL

JioTV users can watch it LIVE on the app. #ISLMoments #KERKOL #LetsFootball ​pic.twitter.com/yld0JQnPhe — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) November 17, 2017

The first match of the 2017-18 season will witness Kerala Blasters hosting defending champions ATK. Blasters were the losing finalists from the last season.

For the first time, ISL will have ten teams fighting for the prestigious trophy.

Here are the teams:

1. ATK

Manager - Teddy Sheringham

Home ground - Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata

Also read: Full squads and player list of all 10 teams

2. Bengaluru FC

Manager - Albert Roca

Home ground - Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

3. Chennaiyin FC

Manager - John Gregory

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

4. Delhi Dynamos

Manager - Miguel Angel Portugal

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi

5. Goa FC

Manager - Sergio Lobera

Home ground - Fatorda Stadium, Margao

6. Jamshedpur FC

Manager - Steve Coppell

Home ground - JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

Also read: Seeking Indian 'magic', ISL sheds foreign stars

7. Kerala Blasters

Manager - Rene Meulensteen

Home ground - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

8. Mumbai City

Manager - Alexandre Guimaraes

Home ground - Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

9. NorthEast United

Manager - Joao de Deus

Home ground - Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10. Pune City

Manager - Ranko Popovic

Home ground - Balewadi Stadium, Pune