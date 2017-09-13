close
Watch: Lionel Messi 'first ever' goal past Gigi Buffon is a thing of beauty

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 13, 2017 - 14:16
Watch: Lionel Messi &#039;first ever&#039; goal past Gigi Buffon is a thing of beauty
Reuters

New Delhi: Neymar might have left Barcelona for PSG, but that didn't prevent Argentine star Leo Messi from inspiring the Spanish club past Juventus with a 3-0 win on the opening day of the Champions League group stage matches.

Messi scored the first and third goals on Tuesday and set up Ivan Rakitic for the second on in a game in which Ousmane Dembele made his first start after becoming the club's record signing, reports Xinhua news agency.

Last season saw Juventus come to defend a 3-0 lead in the quarter-finals of the competition, but this time around, although they were forced onto the back foot by Barca, they also had chances of their own with Di Scoglio forcing a fingertip save from Ter Stegen in the Barca goal, before he was called into action again to deny Pjanic.

Luis Suarez forced a good save from Gianluigi Buffon after a Messi free kick into the defensive wall, while Dembele shot just wide under pressure from the defence.

Messi had been closed down well by the Italians, but his incredible start to the season continued at the start of injury time when he scored the opening goal of the game after exchanging passes with Suarez and beating Buffon with a left foot shot into the corner.

Here's the video of his goal:

The Argentinean hit the post with a shot from outside the Juventus penalty area early in the second half and after being booked after asking for a yellow card after receiving a foul, he helped set up Barca`s second of the night.

Messi ran into the Juve area and although his low cross was blocked, the ball ran to Rakitic to score from 15 yards out before forcing another save from Buffon from outside of the penalty area.

He then scored Barca`s third goal of the night after collecting the ball outside of the Juventus area, dribbling past two defenders and then fooling Buffon with a shot into the bottom corner of the net to assure the win.

Here's the video of his second goal:

"I have the feeling that whenever Leo picks the ball up something is going to happen, anything can happen, and it`s always good for us," said Barca coach Ernesto Valverde.

"Leo scored an extraordinary goal and blew the game open. He is one of the best players in the history of the game.

"I`ve had to suffer a lot against him in the past but now I`m lucky enough to be able to enjoy him," added Valverde, who came from Athletic Bilbao and has managed several Spanish clubs.

(With IANS inputs)

Lionel Messi Gianlugi Buffon Barcelona vs Juventus UCL Champions League Messi goal

