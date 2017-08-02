WATCH: Lionel Messi posts farewell video on Instagram for Neymar; FC Barcelona confirm record move

New Delhi: Neymar's Barcelona teammate posted a farewell message for him on his Instagram handle as the Brazilian edges closer to completing a world record move to PSG.

Barcelona have confirmed that Neymar has asked for permission to leave the club with PSG expected to complete a GBP 198m transfer early next week.

Messi and Neymar formed two thirds of the so-called 'MSN' strike-force that has wreaked havoc on Europe over the past four years.

"It was an enormous pleasure to have shared all these years with you friend Neymar," Messi wrote, alongside a video montage of the pair's highlights as team-mates and friends.

"I wish you luck in this new stage of your life. I love you."

Fue un placer enorme haber compartido todos estos años con vos, amigo @neymarjr. Te deseo mucha suerte en esta nueva etapa de tu vida. Nos vemos Tkm A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Aug 2, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Barcelona said in a statement, "The player Neymar Jr, accompanied by his father and agent, has informed FC Barcelona this morning of his decision to leave the club in a meeting held at the club's offices."

FC Barcelona communiqué on Neymar https://t.co/3gUqCGv5P8 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 2, 2017

"Faced with this position, the club has informed them they refer to the buy-out clause of his existing contract which as of 1 July totals 222 million Euros which will have to be deposited in its entirety.

"Furthermore, in reply to the claim for the contract extension bonus, the club has once again made it clear that the amount remains deposited with a notary until the case is resolved.

"The player remains under contract at FC Barcelona but with temporary permission to not take part in training sessions."

Neymar won two La Liga honours and one Champions League title as a Barcelona player.