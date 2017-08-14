WATCH: Neymar bags debut goal, sets one up for Edinson Cavani as PSG thrash Guingamp 3-0

New Delhi: Following his world record 222 million euros move to Paris-Saint Germain, Neymar wasted no time in getting his name on the scoresheet. The Brazilian forward first set one up for Edinson Cavani and later the Uruguayan striker turned provider to help Neymar open his scoring account in 3-0 win over Guingamp.

The former Barcelona star was handed a start by coach Unai Emery for the game in Brittany, two days after international clearance came through for his rather controversial move from Spain.

The 25-year-old, at home in PSG`s all yellow change kit, played a part in the own goal scored by Jordan Ikoko that gave the away side the lead early in the second half.

He then set up the second goal for Cavani with a superb pass in behind the Guingamp defence before completing a comfortable victory with his team`s third goal eight minutes from the end as PSG made it two wins from two to start the French season.

Here's Neymar's amazing through ball to set up Cavani:

Here's Neymar's debut goal for the French giants:

He had taken the place of Javier Pastore in the Paris side in the only change from last week`s 2-0 win over Amiens, completing a 350 million-euro front three with fellow South Americans Cavani and Angel Di Maria.

Neymar was one of four Brazilians in the PSG line-up, not including Brazil-born Italy midfielder Thiago Motta, for the game played before a sell-out crowd at the 18,000-capacity Stade du Roudourou.

"People think that leaving Barça is to die, but no, it`s the opposite," Neymar told reporters.

"I`m more alive than ever. I play, I`m very happy, and football is the same. Only the country, the city and the team change, but football is the same."

Here are the full highlights of the match:

PSG are second in the fledgling table, behind Lyon on goal difference. They are one of five teams to have maximum points after two games.

(With AFP inputs)