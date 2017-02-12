WATCH: When Wayne Rooney stunned Manchester City with an incredible overhead kick
This is widely regarded as one of the finest goals in football history.
New Delhi: The year was 2011 and Manchester United were considered to be one of the toughest contenders in world club football under the watchful eyes of Sir Alex Ferguson. In the previous season, United lost their title to Chelsea and they were on full throttle and on the way to claim it back (which they eventually did).
Manchester Derby is one of the most watched football games in the world. And Wayne Rooney's goal in the 2010-2011 season is etched in every United fan's mind. The Red Devils were hosting the noisy neighbors, Manchester City in a tight game.
The match started with a lot of chances for both the teams. City came close to score some amazing goals but David de Gea stood strong like a wall and denied all the chances. However, the first breakthrough came for the Red Devils in the 41st minute. De Dea cleared the ball, Rooney tried to take control of the ball but it got deflected through his head and Ryan Giggs collected the ball and charged up the field. Giggs then gave through ball to Luis Nani and beat two defenders to score the goal from the penalty area.
City soon equalized in the 61st minute when David Silva scored through Shaun Wright-Phillips' cross. United were now looking to take the lead and started to attack more. In the 78th minute, United finally got the breakthrough when Paul Scholes passed the ball to Nani on the right wing who crossed the ball to Rooney's head and he scored a magnificent overhead goal.
It is widely regarded as one of the finest goals in football history.
Watch Rooney's amazing goal here:
ON THIS DAY: In 2011, @WayneRooney scored this winner against ManCity. https://t.co/RufyzBORRO
— UtdIndex (@UtdIndex) February 12, 2017
The match gave United a great victory over City and they further moved to win a record 19th league title and were the runners-up in Champions League that season.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- WATCH: Bhuvneshwar Kumar knocks off Mehedi Hasan's stumps with brilliant delivery during one-off Test
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh
- In major breakthrough, India successfully tests ballistic missile interception