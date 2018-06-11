हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Premier League

Watford Football Club bag Barcelona Deulofeu

Barcelona: Barcelona today said they have sold Spanish striker Gerard Deulofeu to English Premier League side Watford, where he had been on loan since January, for 13 million euros (dollars).

"FC Barcelona and Watford FC have reached agreement on the transfer of Gerard Deulofeu to the English club," a Barca statement said.

Watford said the 24-year-old, who did not make the Spanish squad but has won four caps, had signed a five-year deal.

Barca said the total value of the deal was 17 million euros including four in add-ons for the graduate of its famed Masia youth academy who scored one goal in seven games for the Hornets last season.

