World Cup 2018: Full list of qualified teams

New Delhi: Peru became the 32nd team to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup on Wednesday. Jefferson Farfan and Christian Ramos scored as Peru defeated New Zealand to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1982, sealing the last ticket to Russia.

Peru, the fifth-placed team in the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) qualification, defeated Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) winners New Zealand 2-0 in the two-legged inter-confederation play-offs.

Also read: Pots announced for 2018 FIFA World Cup final draw

New Zealand, ranked 122nd in the world, were seeking a third World Cup finals berth after appearances in 1982 and 2010.

Confederation wise, EUFA has the most with 14 teams. AFC, CAF and CONMEBOL have five teams each, while CONCACAF has three teams. No team from OFC made the cut.

Here are all 32 teams which have qualified for the 2018 Russia World Cup:

1. Russia (Hosts)

2. Brazil (CONMEBOL winners)

3. Iran (AFC Third Round Group A winners)

4. Japan (AFC Third Round Group B winners)

5. Mexico (CONCACAF Fifth Round winners)

6. Belgium (UEFA Group H winners)

7. South Korea (AFC Third Round Group A runners-up)

8. Saudi Arabia (AFC Third Round Group B runners-up)

9. Germany (UEFA Group C winners)

10. England (UEFA Group F winners)

11. Spain (UEFA Group G winners)

12. Nigeria (CAF Third Round Group B winners)

13. Costa Rica (CONCACAF Fifth Round runners-up)

14. Poland (UEFA Group E winners)

15. Egypt (CAF Third Round Group E winners)

16. Iceland (UEFA Group I winners)

17. Serbia (UEFA Group D winners)

18. Portugal (UEFA Group B winners)

19. France (UEFA Group A winners)

20. Uruguay (CONMEBOL runners-up)

21. Argentina (CONMEBOL 3rd place)

22. Colombia (CONMEBOL 4th place)

23. Panama (CONCACAF Fifth Round 3rd place)

24. Senegal (CAF Third Round Group D winners)

25. Morocco (CAF Third Round Group C winners)

26. Tunisia (CAF Third Round Group A winners)

27. Switzerland (UEFA Second Round winners)

28. Croatia (UEFA Second Round winners)

29. Sweden (UEFA Second Round winners)

30. Denmark (UEFA Second Round winners)

31. Australia (CONCACAF v AFC play-off winners)

32. Peru (OFC v CONMEBOL play-off winners)

Europe: Belgium, England, Germany, Iceland, Poland, Russia (as hosts), Serbia, Spain, France, Portugal, Switzerland, Croatia, Sweden, Denmark

Africa: Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, Morocco, Tunisia

Asia: Iran, Japan, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Australia

North, Central America and Caribbean: Costa Rica, Mexico, Panama

South America: Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, Peru

And here five top teams which have failed to qualify: Chile, Italy, Netherlands, USA, Egypt

Hours after Peru qualified as the 32nd team for the World Cup, FIFA announced the pots for the final draw, while will take place on Friday 1 December at Moscow’s State Kremlin Palace.