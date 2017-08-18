close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Alexis Sanchez named in Chile squad for games against Paraguay, Bolivia

Sanchez has yet to play for his English Premier League club Arsenal this season after straining an abdominal muscle.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 09:51
World Cup 2018 qualifiers: Alexis Sanchez named in Chile squad for games against Paraguay, Bolivia
Reuters

Santiago: Chile have included Arsenal striker Alexis Sanchez in their squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Paraguay and Bolivia, coach Juan Antonio Pizzi said on Thursday.

Sanchez has yet to play for his English Premier League club Arsenal this season after straining an abdominal muscle.

He missed the Community Shield victory over Chelsea in the season curtain-raiser plus the league opener with Leicester City and is expected to be out of Saturday`s trip to Stoke City.

Sanchez was one of 19 overseas players named in Pizzi`s squad, which will be boosted by home-based players.

Earlier on Thursday, Sanchez was named as one of the 24 players in contention for the Best FIFA Men`s Player award along with Chile team mate Arturo Vidal.

Chile host Paraguay on Aug. 31 and face Bolivia in La Paz five days later. They are fourth in the standings for the South American qualifying spots for the 2018 tournament in Russia, one point ahead of Argentina and two clear of Ecuador.

The top four qualify automatically for the finals, while the fifth-placed side go into a playoff with a team from Oceania.

Goalkeepers: Claudio Bravo (Manchester City)

Defenders: Mauricio Isla (Fenerbahce), Enzo Roco (Cruz Azul), Eugenio Mena (Sport Recife), Paulo Diaz (San Lorenzo), Gary Medel (Besiktas), Osvaldo Gonzalez (Toluca).Midfielders: Francisco Silva (Cruz Azul), Charles Aranguiz (Bayer Leverkusen), Felipe Gutierrez (Internacional), Arturo Vidal (Bayern Munich), Pedro Pablo Hernandez (Celta de Vigo), Marcelo Diaz (Celta de Vigo), Leonardo Valencia (Botafogo).

Forwards: Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Eduardo Vargas (Tigres), Nicolas Castillo (Pumas UNAM), Edson Puch (Pachuca), Fabian Orellana (Valencia)

TAGS

World Cup 2018 qualifiersAlexis SanchezChileParaguayBoliviaFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Cincinnati Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Juan Martin Del Potro for first time to reach quarter-final
Tennis

Cincinnati Open: Grigor Dimitrov beats Juan Martin Del Potr...

cricket

Adam Lyth hits third highest T20 score of 161 in NatWest T2...

Floyd Mayweather on putting legacy on the line - &#039;It&#039;s worth it&#039;
Other Sports

Floyd Mayweather on putting legacy on the line - 'It...

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga&#039;s Sri Lanka seek redemption against Virat Kohli and Co– Preview
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

SL vs IND, 1st ODI: Upul Tharanga's Sri Lanka seek red...

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons put England in command on Day 1
cricket

ENG vs WI, 1st Test: Sublime Joe Root, Alastair Cook tons p...

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condemning Barcelona attack
Other Sports

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo lead sports stars in condem...

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win title, take No. 1 spot; sails into quarter-final
Tennis

Cincinnati Masters: Simona Halep advances in quest to win t...

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea&#039;s woes
English Premier LeagueFootball

EPL Preview: Tottenham seek to make most of Chelsea's...

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season&#039;s final Grand Slam due to custody battle
Tennis

US Open 2017: Victoria Azarenka could miss season's fi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video