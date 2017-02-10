ASUS launches India's biggest 'Republic of Gamers' (ROG) store in Bangalore

New Delhi: Asus `Republic of Gamers` (ROG), a global gaming brand today announced the unveiling of India`s biggest `ROG Store` in the Electronic City of India - Bangalore with partner `Amogha Computer Needs`.

This is the third ASUS ROG store in India. The first two stores were setup last year in Kolkata and Bhubaneshwar which are up and running successfully.This store is equipped with a `Battle Ground` where a total of 10 gamers can compete against each other and experience LAN gaming at its best.

The store is also furnished with a product demo zone and experience centre where the users can test the new hardware. Asus ROG has also organised a `Counter Strike: Global Offensive` gaming tournament at the store on February 11, 2017, with a total prize pool of Rs.1, 40, 000.

"Bangalore is an ICT powerhouse with a multitude of young gaming enthusiasts and tech savvy professionals and thus is a significant market of us in the country. It is extremely important for us to make sure these gamers experience the latest technology and hardware firsthand without having to buy any of the devices.

We aim to make this a prominent gaming circuit in the city where the gamers meet, exchange information as well as enhance their gaming skills," said Arnold Su, National Sales Manager - ASUS India.

The `Battle Ground` in the store showcases the latest Asus ROG GL552, a mainstream gaming laptop well-equipped with Quad core 6th Gen Intel core i7 (Skylake) and NVIDIA GeForce GTX™ 900 series graphics.

The company also unveiled the ROG Strix GL553VE gaming notebook for the first time in India. It comes with Windows 10 pre-installed and features a 7th generation Intel® Core™ i7 quad-core processor, NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 1050Ti graphics and delivering never before seen desktop-class gaming performance in the notebook form factor.