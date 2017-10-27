Dell launches XPS 15 notebook at Rs 1.17 lakh

New Delhi: Dell has launched of XPS 15, a 15-inch notebook in India at starting price of Rs 1,17,990.

The XPS 15 is the lightest, most powerful XPS laptop yet - at a little over 1.8 kilograms in weight, and with 11-17 mm thickness, offering truly power-packed performance and one-of-a-kind design.

The battery life of XPS 15 can last up to unprecedented 19 hours, 30 minutes when using productivity applications - the longest battery life in a 15-inch laptop.

The Dell XPS 15 is powered by a 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Quad-Core processor (6M Cache, up to 3.8 GHz) and offers the powerful gaming grade NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 with 4GB GDDR5 graphics.

The device supports Stereo Speaker, Dual Microphones and High-Definition Audio with Waves MaxxAudio Pro for a complete audio experience. Also, the screen of the Dell XPS 15 can be viewed from nearly every angle with the device's panel providing a wide viewing angle of up to 170 degrees.

For easy connectivity, the device sports a Thunderbolt 3 multi-use port allowing users to charge the laptop and also connect to multiple devices (including support for up to two 4K displays).

Check out the key specs of the Dell XPS 15