iPhone production to be slashed by 10% in Q1 2017: Report

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 13:29
New York: iPhone production is set to reduce by 10 percent in the first quarter of 2017, as per reports in the media.

The news comes after Yahoo-owned research firm Flurry earlier this week revealed that the holiday season was a big hit for Apple`s iPhone and between December 19 to 25, Apple`s iPhone and iPad accounted for 44 per cent of all mobile activations -- much higher than Samsung.

"This is not the first time Apple has cut back on iPhone production as a similar event occurred this year in the January - March quarter. That cut on production was around 30 per cent," 9to5mac.com reported. 

With IANS Inputs

First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 13:29

