Lenovo introduces new 'Think' line-up in India

New Delhi: Chinese technology company Lenovo on Thursday refreshed its "Think" line-up with a new range of "ThinkPad X1" laptops in India.

The latest "Think" portfolio with advanced PC performance, that includes a new "T", "X" and "L" series, comes with 8th-Gen Intel Core processors.

"With the new Intel processor coupled with the attributes of our 'Think' product, the latest range is well-equipped for the mobile workforce of today and tomorrow," Rohit Midha, Director, Commercial Named Account, Lenovo India, said in a statement.

"ThinkPad X" series includes "ThinkPad X280" starting from Rs 73,000, "X380 Yoga" from Rs 87,000.

"ThinkPad T" series has "ThinkPad T480" device starting from Rs 69,000, "T480s" from Rs 86,000 and "T580" from Rs 74,000.

"ThinkPad L380 Yoga" line-up starts from Rs 65,000, "L380" from Rs 61,000, "L480" from Rs 54,000 and "L580" starts from Rs 55,000.

The new "ThinkPad X", "T" and "L" series along with the premium "X1 Tablet", "X1 Carbon" and "X1 Yoga" features "Yoga" form factor and HDR screen on premium series.

The devices come with enhanced security and reliability innovations such as physical webcam covers.

There are USB-Type C power adapters for universal charging and additional Type C/thunderbolt ports.

There is also a new side mechanical dock for better stability and longer platform life.