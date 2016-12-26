Lenovo Phab 2 Plus: Phablet for digital content consumption

New Delhi:Lenovo, the Chinese smartphone maker, has recently launched Phab 2 Plus.

The product is priced at Rs 14,999 and is in direct contest with Xiaomi`s Mi Max.

Phab 2 Plus has an all-metal body with a Gorilla Glass display and curvy back. The 6.44-inch display is quite immersive at maximum brightness. Even though the device offers a one-handed mode, you actually need to use both hands to work seamlessly on it.

The fingerprint scanner at the back panel is very responsive. There is a hybrid SIM tray on the left and volume and power buttons at right.

The striking feature that differentiates Phab 2 Plus from Mi Max is its rear dual-camera setup with LED flash.

Phab 2 Plus, however, comes with the not-so-popular octa-core MediaTek processor (MT8783), 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device runs on the near-stock Android Marshmallow.

In Settings, you can find features like "Smart Assist" for one-handed mode, change volume when picking up the phone and auto-answer a call.

The device performed brilliant during constant gaming, long movie-watching hours or surfing.

The Dolby Atmos audio is one of the striking features. The app lets you choose from multiple sound profiles. Phab 2 Plus ships with JBL earphones that deliver decent audio quality (we suggest that users consume content that has Dolby support).

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus features two 13-megapixel camera sensors. Lenovo claimed that the secondary camera provides depth in a photo and it was right. The continuous autofocus works well even with video.

The AR camera seems to be inspired by augmented-reality game "Pokemon Go".

Mi Max, however, scores with 4,850mAh battery. Lenovo`s 4,050mAh battery delivered nearly 19-hour backup during a marathon session of content consumption.



