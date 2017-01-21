LG's G6 smartphone to feature Google's voice assistant service
Seoul: As per media reports, South Korean electronics conglomerate LG will launch its G6 smartphone with Google voice assistant service next month.
According to Yonhap news agency, LG agreed with Google last year to feature the assistant and is in the final stage of stabilising the software before unveiling the model just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) scheduled to take place from February 27 to March 2 in Barcelona.
iPhone already has its voice assistant Siri and Samsung is reportedly working on its own smart assistant for Galaxy S8 called Bixby.
"Google Assistant will be very helpful for LG Electronics when all other tech firms are showcasing their voice assistant service. The difficult task for LG is whether the service will recognize the Korean language," a source was quoted as saying.
An LG official said the company "cannot confirm the speculation at the moment" and Google also declined to comment on the matter at the moment, the report said.
LG G6 will be equipped with "heat pipes" for better cooling as part of its efforts to strengthen product safety.
This technology lowers the temperature of the processor by some 6-10 per cent by dispersing heat and helping prevent it from reaching the battery cell.
With IANS Inputs
