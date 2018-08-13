हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Samsung India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 up for grabs: Price, specs and where to buy

Priced at Rs 29,990, the device will be on Flipkart, Samsung's online store and leading offline retail stores.

New Delhi: Samsung's recently launched Galaxy Tab A 10.5 tablet will be up for grabs on Monday.

Samsung India has tweeted:

The tablet features new entertainment options and enhanced audio. It comes with a 10.5-inch display is equipped with quad speakers powered by Dolby Atmos. It sports 8MP rear camera with flash and a 5MP front camera and an enhanced 7,300mAh battery.

With Galaxy Tab A 10.5, users can easily control their home appliances via Samsung's SmartThings with just the touch of a button, the company said.

The device also features Kids Mode that is designed to make learning and entertainment simple, safe and fun for kids. Kids Mode gives parents the control that is needed to manage usage time and ensure content.

With IANS Inputs

