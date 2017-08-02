close
Sony launches HT-RT40 home theatre system at Rs 22,990

The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 2, 2017 - 20:52
Sony launches HT-RT40 home theatre system at Rs 22,990
@Sony/Representational Image

New Delhi: Sony on Wednesday introduced its new home theatre system- the HT-RT40 - with a surround sound system.

The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.

The sound bar delivers sound through `Tall boy` and rear speakers. A dedicated external subwoofer is also there that works with a 3-channel soundbar to deliver theatre-like surround sound, the company said.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC that would let users connect their devices for streaming music.

The HT-RT40 also comes with `Music Center` through which users can browse music via their smartphones.

Other specifications include a USB port and a HDMI out, which can also be synced with Bravia TVs. 

The home theatre also features `S-Master HX` digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and `ClearAudio+` that automatically adjusts TV sound settings

TAGS

SonyHome theatre systemHT-RT40Bluetooth connectivityBRAVIA TVsUSB portHDMIS-Master HX digital amp

