Sony launches HT-RT40 home theatre system at Rs 22,990

New Delhi: Sony on Wednesday introduced its new home theatre system- the HT-RT40 - with a surround sound system.

The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.

The sound bar delivers sound through `Tall boy` and rear speakers. A dedicated external subwoofer is also there that works with a 3-channel soundbar to deliver theatre-like surround sound, the company said.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC that would let users connect their devices for streaming music.

The HT-RT40 also comes with `Music Center` through which users can browse music via their smartphones.

Other specifications include a USB port and a HDMI out, which can also be synced with Bravia TVs.

The home theatre also features `S-Master HX` digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and `ClearAudio+` that automatically adjusts TV sound settings