Sony launches HT-RT40 home theatre system at Rs 22,990
The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.
New Delhi: Sony on Wednesday introduced its new home theatre system- the HT-RT40 - with a surround sound system.
The premium home theatre system features 5.1 channel surround sound and has a power output of 600W.
The sound bar delivers sound through `Tall boy` and rear speakers. A dedicated external subwoofer is also there that works with a 3-channel soundbar to deliver theatre-like surround sound, the company said.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth and NFC that would let users connect their devices for streaming music.
The HT-RT40 also comes with `Music Center` through which users can browse music via their smartphones.
Other specifications include a USB port and a HDMI out, which can also be synced with Bravia TVs.
The home theatre also features `S-Master HX` digital amp for delivering high-frequency ranges and `ClearAudio+` that automatically adjusts TV sound settings