Xiaomi launches Mi Notebook Air 4G, comes with 4GB of data per month

New Delhi: Following the success of the Mi Notebook Air, Chinese tech giant has launched a 4G variant of the same called Mi Notebook Air 4G.

The new 4G laptop from Xiaomi comes with a LTE Cat. 4 4G connectivity support and was launched on Friday in collaboration with China Mobile.

The Windows 10 Home-based laptops natively support China Mobile's networks without requiring a separate SIM card. And to make it more attractive, users will get free access to 4GB of 4G data every month, totalling 48GB a year.

The Mi Notebook Air 4G comes in two variants of sizes – while the12.5-inch model has been priced at CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 46,500), the 13.3-inch model has been priced at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 69,500).

Another interesting feature of the Mi Notebook Air 4G laptops is that they come with an SSD card slot which can be use for expanding the memory.

As for features, the 12.5-inch Mi Notebook Air 4G comes with a full-HD display resolution and is powered by an Intel Core M3 processor coupled with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM.

It offers a just 128GB SSD (SATA) but as mentioned above, the memory can be expanded via a second SSD slot.

The laptop is also expected to give a better battery life up to 11.5 hours.

On the other hand, the 13.3-inch Mi Notebook Air comes with a sixth-generation Intel Core i7 (2 cores, 4 threads, max clock speed of 3.0GHz) processor.

It is powered by a Nvidia GeForce 940MX GPU with 1GB of GDDR5 VRAM, 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 256GB PCIe SSD, which can also be expanded with an SSD card slot.