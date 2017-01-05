Xolo Era 2X India launch on January 5: Here's everything we should know

New Delhi: Lava's sub-brand Xolo is scheduled to launch its smartphone Xolo Era 2X on January 5. It will go on sale from January 9, 2017.

Here are the expected features:

1)The press invite talks uses hashtag #TaptoLife. Nothing more than this is mentioned in the press release. There is a major possibility that Tap option to Unlock functionality may have been provided in the phone.

2) Xolo Era 2X may be priced around Rs 4,999 as in the case of Xolo Era 1X launched in September 2016.

3) The phone is all likely to compete against the likes of LYF Wind 7, Micromax Unite 3 and Honor Holly among others.

4) The Xolo Era 2X launchd in September came with 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and memory expandable upto 32GB using a microSD card. Xolo Era 2X should atleast have these features or something enhanced.

5) The Xolo Era 1X smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0. So, Xolo Era 2X should be having equivalent support or the latest.

The Xolo Era 2X is expected to be avaiable exlusively via Flipkart.