Xolo Era 2X India launch on January 5: Here's everything we should know
New Delhi: Lava's sub-brand Xolo is scheduled to launch its smartphone Xolo Era 2X on January 5. It will go on sale from January 9, 2017.
Here are the expected features:
1)The press invite talks uses hashtag #TaptoLife. Nothing more than this is mentioned in the press release. There is a major possibility that Tap option to Unlock functionality may have been provided in the phone.
2) Xolo Era 2X may be priced around Rs 4,999 as in the case of Xolo Era 1X launched in September 2016.
3) The phone is all likely to compete against the likes of LYF Wind 7, Micromax Unite 3 and Honor Holly among others.
4) The Xolo Era 2X launchd in September came with 1.3GHz quad-core processor with 1GB of RAM and memory expandable upto 32GB using a microSD card. Xolo Era 2X should atleast have these features or something enhanced.
5) The Xolo Era 1X smartphone runs on Android Marshmallow 6.0. So, Xolo Era 2X should be having equivalent support or the latest.
The Xolo Era 2X is expected to be avaiable exlusively via Flipkart.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
- TMC supporters attack BJP office in Kolkata
- What effect will Samajwadi Party family feud have on UP elections?
- Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
- 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur, single phase in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand; counting on March 11
- Now, Airtel offers free 3GB of 4G data every month till December, 2017
- Australia vs Pakistan: Peter Handscomb gets out in strangest way — WATCH
- Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim's assets worth Rs 15,000 cr seized in UAE
- Spotted: Clouds that pilots try to avoid – ISS astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares stunning photograph!
Top Videos
-
Will elections in five states be a litmus test of demonetisation move?
-
Bengaluru shame: CCTV footage of two boys molesting a girl on New Year's eve
-
DNA: Why strong and hard laws are not implemented in traffic rules
-
2017 Assembly elections: 7-phase polls in UP, 2-phase in Manipur; counting on March 11