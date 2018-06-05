हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
ASUS launches 2 new ROG gaming laptops

The announcement was made at "Computex 2018", Taipei.

Taipei: Taiwan-based technology giant ASUS on Monday unveiled two new "Republic of Gamers (ROG)" gaming laptops tweaked for players for two different gaming genres.

The "Strix Scar II" is aimed at audiences who play games in first-person perspective in "frames per second (FPS)" and "Strik Hero II" that targets "multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA)" players, The Verge reported On Monday.

"The two share the same red, green, blue (RGB)-clad chassis, housing a screen that takes the Dell XPS approach to shaving down bezels: three skinny sides with a chunky bottom chin and inconveniently placed webcam," the report added.

Both laptops reportedly have six-core Intel Coffee Lake Core i7-8750H or Core i5-8300H processors, 15.6-inch 144Hz 1080p "IPS-level" displays, up to 32GB RAM, ports including USB-A, USB-C, Mini DisplayPort, headphone jack and more.

"Scar II" is available from Monday starting at $1,999, while pricing on the "Hero II" begins at $1,699.

They will both be available through ASUS directly or from Amazon, B&H and Newegg, the report added.

