हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bethesda Game Studios

Bethesda confirms Elder Scrolls 6, releases teaser

Bethesda released the much awaited teaser of the Elder Scrolls VI at the E3 press conference last evening.

Bethesda confirms Elder Scrolls 6, releases teaser
Youtube screengrab

New Delhi: Bethesda Game Studios, the developer of  open world fantasy video games Elder Scrolls, has finally confirmed that its 6th gen gaming series is on its way.

Bethesda released the much awaited teaser of the Elder Scrolls VI at the E3 press conference last evening.

The action role-playing video game is still in the development stage. While there is no official word on the release date or anything further specific, the teaser has got gaming enthusiasts already hooked.

Check out the teaser of Elder Scrolls 6.

In 2015 the studio also released its first mobile game for iOS and Android devices, Fallout Shelter®, which quickly became the top downloaded game in 48 countries.

Tags:
Bethesda Game StudiosElder ScrollsElder Scrolls 6Elder Scrolls VIE3

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close