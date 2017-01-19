Nintendo's Android version of Super Mario Run to be launched in March

Japan`s Nintendo has said it will release an Android version of its Super Mario mobile game in March following the launch of Super Mario Run for Apple Inc`s iPhone in December.

Announcing the launch date on its Twitter, Nintendo said that people can pre-register in Google Play. They will be notified when it launches.

#SuperMarioRun will arrive on Android in March. You can pre-register in Google Play to be notified when it launches! https://t.co/u4H9bxVi9R pic.twitter.com/Hd5uzRcYcK — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2017

Super Mario Run represents a belated bid by Nintendo to tap mobile gaming after restricting its most popular gaming character to its own game consoles.

After launching the game on December 15, downloads topped a record 40 million in just four days.

By releasing an Android version, Nintendo can tap a much larger pool of potential gamers. More than four out of five smartphones shipped in 2016 use the Android operating system, according to market research company IDC.

Analysts, however, note that so far less than one in 10 people who have downloaded Super Mario Run for free have agreed to pay $9.99 to unlock all the features of the game.

With Agency Inputs