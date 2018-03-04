Couple found dead in naked state after Holi celebrations, mysterious death under probe

GHAZIABAD: A couple was found dead under mysterious circumstances at their residence in Ghaziabad soon after they celebrated Holi on Friday. The duo Neeraj Singhania and his wife Ruchi, were found in a naked state from the bathroom of their house in Gyan Khand area of Indirapuram.

The bodies of the couple were spotted by the family members when they went to call the two for dinner. The couple was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Neeraj's father Prem Prakash said that the couple had retired to their room after Holi festivities on March 2.

The police are investigating what led to the death of the two. No complaints have been filed in the matter yet. As per reports, the postmortem report of the victims could not determine the cause of the deaths. The viscera samples of the two have been preserved for further analysis.

There have been no indications that the two died of an electrocution in the bathroom or due to any suffocation incident. Police raised suspicion after none of them could raise any alarm and died together.

The couple celebrated Holi with their family on the terrace of the building at Gyan Khand on Friday and went to their room around 5 pm. Their room was locked from inside. When the family called the two for dinner later that night, no one responded. The family members then peeped through the ventilator of the bathroom and found both lying on the floor.

The door which was bolted from inside was broken and the victims were rushed to a hospital where both of them were declared brought dead.

The two were in their mid-30s and got married four years ago. They are survived by a five-year-old daughter. Neeraj was working as a deputy general manager in a company and his wife was also a professional in Noida.