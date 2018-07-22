हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
building collapse

Under-construction building collapses in Dasna in Ghaziabad, at least 2 dead

The NDRF personnel were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway.

Under-construction building collapses in Dasna in Ghaziabad, at least 2 dead

GHAZIABAD: At least two labourers have been killed and more are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Mishal Garhi in Dasna in Ghaziabad. The labourers were working at the construction site when the incident took place. The Ghaziabad police said in a tweet that some labourers were rescued and sent to a hospital for treatment.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel were pressed into service soon after the incident and rescue and search operations were underway.

It was a five-storeyed building which was nearing completion. No one was living in this building yet. There are no details yet on who was the owner or builder.

Ghaziabad District Magistrate said an inquiry has been ordered to find out the reason for the collapse. "Prima facie, there seems to be issues with the quality of the building. A magisterial inquiry has been ordered. Seven people have been rescued and sent to the hospital. Rescue operations are underway," Ghaziabad DM Ritu Maheshwari said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the DM and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad to visit the site of the building collapse in Ghaziabad to take immediate action for rescue operations. He also directed that an FIR should be lodged against the guilty and strict action be taken.

Initial assessment by the authorities suggests that rain might have been the reason for the collapse of the building as the foundation might have been weak. However, officials said they could only confirm the reason of the mishap after a probe.

 

The incident comes on a day when authorities in Greater Noida ordered a building in Shah Beri village to be vacated after a crack developed on one of the pillars.

Officials are on their toes since earlier this week when a six-floor under-construction building crashed on a five-storeyed building in Shahberi village under Bisrakh police station. At least 10 people were killed in the building collapse. Use of poor quality building construction material and violation of safety norms were believed to be the main reasons behind the mishap.

Tags:
building collapseDasnaNDRFGhaziabadGhaziabad building collapse

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close