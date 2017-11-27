Their style is to abuse and run away: PM Narendra Modi's dig at AAP in Gujarat poll rally

AHMEDABAD: Addressing a rally in Rajkot's Jasdan in poll-bound Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and said their style is to abuse and run away.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister had addressed a public gathering in Bhuj. He will address two more rallies which will be held in Dhari and Kamrej.

Ahead of the rallies, PM Modi took to Twitter and said, "Interacting with people gives me unparalleled joy. Every moment of my life is devoted to the welfare of India and 125 crore Indians."

Here are the highlights of the Prime Minister's speech:

- The solution to all problems is development. Development has to be continuous. We want to work even more for the people of Gujarat: PM

- I request the Congress not to mock the poor and my poor origins: PM

'Ye maati meri maa hai zindagi laga doonga iska karz chukane mein': PM Modi #GujaratElection2017 pic.twitter.com/soHIzQoyhQ — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

- The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation: PM

- When Keshubhai Patel, a son of Saurashtra became the CM the Congress tried everything to dislodge him. They repeated the same disruptive tactic with Anandiben Patel, a daughter of the Patel Community. Congress has defamed Gujarat always: PM Modi

- It was with the support of the Jan Sangh that a person from the Patel Community, Babubhai Patel became CM. Congress did not like this and ensured that Babubhai Jashbhai's government did not last: PM

- There was a person who led a life of discipline on Mahatma Gandhi's ideals, a disciplined and hard-working son of the soil just like Sardar Patel but he had the same 'flaw' of being a Gujarati, so he was not allowed to stay in national politics by them (Congress): PM Modi

- A new party came up in Delhi, whose style is to keep abusing and running away. I thought Congress, being an older party would not indulge in such politics but they have also taken this shortcut in the past two months and only hurled abuses and lies: PM Narendra Modi