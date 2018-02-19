Gujarat Civic Poll Results 2018: BJP posts massive victory in PM Modi's hometown Vadnagar

AHMEDABAD: The Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP has won 27 out of 28 seats at Vadnagar municipality in Gujarat's Mehsana district on Monday morning. As the counting of votes continued on February 19 Gujarat civic elections 2018, a neck-to-neck fight ensued between the two political parties. By evening, results will be declared for all 75 Nagar Palikas (municipalities), two district panchayats, 17 talukas and 1400 village panchayats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was born in Vadnagar on September 17, 1950, to a family of grocers.

In December 2017, the BJP, which retained power in Gujarat Assembly polls, had lost the Unjha constituency in Mehsana district, which included Vadnagar, to Congress.

Congress candidate Asha Patel defeated BJP nominee and sitting MLA Narayan Patel with a comfortable margin of over 19,000 votes to win the Unjha seat.

Both PM Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi had held poll rallies in Vadnagar.

In Gujarat civic polls, Dahod had recorded the highest voter turnout of 76.67 per cent while Rajkot had the lowest turnout of 50.17 per cent. The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), which had swept the last local elections by winning 107 seats out of total 123 seats in 2016, is eyeing a second consecutive victory. The Congress has also expressed confidence saying they will emerge victorious.