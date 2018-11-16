हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
3-year-old brutally raped, murdered by neighbour in Gurugram

In yet another chilling account of minor sexual abuse, a three-year-old child was brutally raped and murdered in Gurugram Sector 66.

3-year-old brutally raped, murdered by neighbour in Gurugram

GURUGRAM: In yet another chilling account of minor sexual abuse, a three-year-old child was brutally raped and murdered in GurugramSector 66.

The minor victim lived with her parents in a local slum. 

She was allegedly lured by her neighbour Sunil – a migrant labour from Uttar Pradesh – after he pretended to offer chocolates. 

Eyewitnesses later saw the victim leave with the accused.

After coming back from work, the parents realised that the child was missing and started looking on their own. 

On Monday, another neighbour found the naked body of the child, lying in a pool of blood, inside a room in the slum. Her face was covered with a polythene bag, state reports. 

Preliminary police investigations revealed that the minor was brutally tortured, a long wooden stick inserted in her vagina and her skull bludgeoned by a brick. The victim had multiple injuries all over her body.

Forensic experts claimed that the rapist started tortured the child with the wooden rod. When she screamed in pain, the accused smashed her head with the brick.

Sunil came to Gurugram to visit his mother and sisters, said the police.

A case under several Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused. Investigations are currently underway.

