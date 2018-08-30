हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mysterious death

Gurugram: 4 members of family found dead in mysterious circumstances

Preliminary investigations suggest that daughter-in-law killed her mother-in-law and husband and later committed suicide. 

Play

Gurugram: Four members of a family died in Gurugram on Wednesday. Three members were found dead in the house, while the fourth member – a one-year-old child – died in the hospital. 

The incident was reported from Brijpura village, in Pataudi, around 50 km from Gurugram. 

According to police, a woman's body was found hanging. Bodies of two members – a male and female – were lying on the floor.

“A woman's body was found hanging, found 2 bodies lying on the floor, sent the child to the hospital where she died,” said cops. 

Preliminary investigations state that the family consisted of an elderly mother, son, daughter-in-law and their year-old child.

Some reports suggested that the daughter-in-law killed the mother-in-law and husband and later committed suicide. However, authorities are yet to verify these facts. 

An investigation has been launched into the matter.

mysterious deathGurugram death

