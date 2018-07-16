हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi Metro

Gurugram: Huda Metro station exits fail, cause overcrowding

In just nine minutes of breakdown, the crowds simply swelled up at the station, causing inconvenience to everyone, some passengers said.   

Gurugram: Hundreds of passengers struggled to get out of the HUDA City Centre Metro Station here on Monday morning when all but one of its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) gates stopped working. The station is one of the busiest on an ever busy Yellow Line -- catering to eight to nine lakh passengers daily -- and connecting Samaypur Badli in north Delhi and Gurugram in Haryana. 

"AFC gates were off from 11.12 to 11.21 a.m. at HUDA City Centre today due to sudden MCB (miniature circuit breaker) trip. Token users were manually facilitated for exit whereas smart card users were facilitated from one wide AFC gates which was functional. 

"This led to overcrowding at the station," the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) said in a statement. 

In just nine minutes of breakdown, the crowds simply swelled up at the station, causing inconvenience to everyone, some passengers said. 

Routine overcrowding at the station led the DMRC to increase the number of exits in 2015 from eight to 18. 
 

