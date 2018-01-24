Mob protesting against Padmaavat release attacks school bus in Gurugram

Gurugram: A school bus was on Wednesday attacked by a group of men who were protesting against the release of 'Padmaavat' in Gurugram.

Haryana: A school bus attacked by vandals protesting against release of #Padmavaat in #Gurugram (Pictures from User Video) pic.twitter.com/rAQTPJaILD — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

The bus was reportedly carrying students of GD Goenka World School. Teachers and staff were also travelling on the bus. The violent mob protesting against Padmaavat threw stones at their school bus.

Haryana: A school bus attacked by protesters in #Gurugram against release of film #Padmaavat. (Pictures from User Video) pic.twitter.com/0xiIj0hnyy — ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2018

Earlier in the day, protesters in Gurugram's Sohna torched a state-run bus and pelted stones in protest against the film. The school bus was reportedly behind this bus that was set on fire in the afternoon.

Clubs and bars in Gurugram have decided to remain shut from 7 pm today till further order in the light of protests against the film. Meanwhile, security forces have also been deployed outside INOX Gurgaon Dreamz.

On Tuesday, Gurugram's District Magistrate had announced that Section 144 would be in place within a 200-meter radius around film halls till January 28. The imposition of Section 144 prohibits the presence of persons carrying firearms and others articles capable of causing injury, raising slogans and exhibiting placards.

Violent protests have been reported from several parts of Haryana, Gujarat, Rajasthan, MP and Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier this week, the Supreme Court had allowed a country-wide release of the controversial movie on January 25. Despite the apex court's decision, several organisations are protesting against the release and have warned exhibitors of "serious consequences" if they screen the film.