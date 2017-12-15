Ryan murder: Bail of Class 11 student accused of killing Pradyuman rejected

GURUGRAM: The bail plea the class 11 student who has been accused of killing class 2nd student Pradyuman Thakur has been rejected by a Gurugram court. It was also reportedly argued in court that he should be tried as an adult and not as a juvenile in the case.

The juvenile's family has been claiming that their child is being framed to hide the real conspiracy behind the matter.

The Central Bureau of Investigation contended that the probe is still on and they are still interrogating to find the details of the murder.

The class II student was found with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8.

The class 11 suspect hailing from the same school is accused of murdering Pradyuman in a bid to create a situation whereby the upcoming examinations would get postponed.

The accused student, who is the son of an advocate, earlier informed his interrogators in his six hours questioning that minutes after killing Pradyuman, he had informed a gardener and a teacher, saying "a boy was lying injured in the toilet of the school premises".

The CBI's stunning revelation had derailed the Haryana Police version of the gory crime which led to the arrest of a school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar. Pradyuman's family had always insisted that the conductor was being framed.