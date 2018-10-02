हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
2018 Buenos Aires Youth Olympics

Indian Women, Men’s Hockey 5’s team leave for first-ever Youth Olympic Games

This is the first time that an Indian team will participate, in Hockey 5’s, at the Youth Olympics.

Indian Women, Men’s Hockey 5’s team leave for first-ever Youth Olympic Games
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

The Indian Men’s and Women’s Hockey 5's teams left for the 2018 Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires, Argentina. This is the first time that an Indian team will participate, in Hockey 5’s, at the Youth Olympics. The Games are scheduled from October 8 to 16.  

India’s Men’s team are grouped in Pool B and will take on Bangladesh in the opener on October 7. The Women’s side, however,  will open their campaign against Austria in their Pool B match on the same day.  

"We have had good preparations ahead of the Youth Olympic Games and it helps that almost every player in the nine-member squad have played at the Hockey India Senior National five-a-side tournament in the past years which has given them a good understanding of the unpredictable nature of the game," Women's team coach Baljeet Singh Saini said. 

Meanwhile, Men’s coach B.J. Kariappa said that the team had prepared well and was confident of a good show in Buenos Aires. 

"We have left no stone unturned in our preparations and hence we are confident of a good show. This tournament will be critical in setting up the right base for the players and they are aware that the exposure and good result from this tournament will propel their international careers," Kariappa said.

(With PTI inputs)

