Shah Rukh Khan

It’s Chak De flashback for Shah Rukh Khan, says heart beats for Hockey

The Bollywood actor is all set to support the Indian team in the Men's Hockey World Cup opening ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@iamsrk

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is all set to support the Indian team in the Men's  Hockey World Cup opening ceremony at the Kalinga Stadium in Odisha.

Responding to a video shared by Indian skipper Manpreet Singh, urging the actor to cheer the Indian team at the opening ceremony, Shah Rukh took to Twitter to confirm his attendance at the ceremony. 

"Why ask for a good thing. Tell me and I will spring to the event. Hockey is the pride of India, we will cheer Chak De India! Thank you for thinking of me. My heart beats for Hockey," he said.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Shah Rukh, on his official Twitter handle, for his support towards the Hockey side and invited the actor to the inauguration. 

In response, Shah Rukh thanked the chief minister and said he was looking forward to attending the showpiece on November 27.  

Patnaik then appreciated Shah Rukh's gesture and said that the actor's presence will boost the Hockey team and the fans.

Earlier, Indian Hockey players including captain Manpreet Singh had requested the Chak de India star, on Twitter, to extend his support for the Hockey tournament.  

The 14th edition of the Men's Hockey World Cup is set to kick-off on November 27. India will meet South Africa in the opener on November 28. 

