Men's hockey Champions Trophy: India stun Olympic champs Argentina 2-1, register 2nd consecutive win

India scored both their goals against Argentina in the second quarter through Harmanpreet Singh Mandeep Singh.

Pic courtesy: Twitter/@TheHockeyIndia

Breda: India stunned Olympic champions Argentina 2-1 to register their second consecutive victory in the final edition of the Champions Trophy hockey tournament here on Sunday.

India scored both their goals in the second quarter through Harmanpreet Singh (17th minute), who converted a penalty corner and Mandeep Singh (28th).

World number two Argentina's lone goal came from the sticks of drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat, who scored from a set piece in the 30th minute.

India are now unbeaten in the tournament, having mauled arch-rivals Pakistan 4-0 yesterday.

India will take on world champions Australia in their next round-robin match on June 27.

