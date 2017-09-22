close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security not assured

The FIH recently confirmed Pakistan had qualified for next year's World Cup after it failed to qualify for the last World Cup and Olympic games.

PTI| Last Updated: Friday, September 22, 2017 - 10:32
Pakistan to boycott hockey World Cup in India if security not assured
Courtesy: PTI

Karachi: The Pakistan Hockey Federation president Khalid Khokar on Friday threatened not to send its national team to India next year for the FIH World Cup without assurance of fool proof security and easy procurement visa.

The PHF president told the media that during recent meetings with FIH President Narinder Batra in Dubai, he had made it clear that Pakistan team should be guaranteed top security during the World Cup in India.

"We had a very good meeting as we conveyed all our concerns to Batra and other FIH member boards. I have made it clear to them that we want assurances from FIH that we will face no problems with procurement of visa and will be given top security during the event," Khokar claimed to have told Batra.

"I made it clear that if we face similar problems that our junior team faced in getting visas than we will not send our team to India," he added.

He said Pakistan had conveyed its reservations over the way the Indian High Commission in Islamabad had refused to issue visas for the national junior team despite the PHF applying on time for the Junior World Cup.

"Eventually our team couldn't go to India and that put our hockey back quite a lot. But this time we have told the FIH President we want complete assurances and security for the World Cup in India," he said.

The FIH recently confirmed Pakistan had qualified for next year's World Cup after it failed to qualify for the last World Cup and Olympic games.

When asked about the despicable behaviour of the Pakistan national team with their players making obscene gestures after beating India during a 2014 FIH Champions Trophy game, Khokar said that its time to move on.

"We want to move on and we have even suggested that Pakistan and India should play a bilateral series as a start in Muscat next year," he said.

Khokar said that he has spoken to Batra about the launch of Pakistan Hockey League.

"We also spoke to Batra and other FIH members about our plans to launch the Pakistan Hockey League and sought assurances from them foreign players will be available for the league."

"We don't want a situation where we invest a lot of money in the league and than find out other countries are reluctant to send their players to Pakistan or the FIH is not supporting our league," Khokar signed off.

TAGS

FIH World cupHockey World CupIndia vs Pakistanhockey newsIndia Pakistan Hockeysports newsIndia Hockey News

From Zee News

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India colours three years ago
cricket

Watch: When Kuldeep Yadav took his first hat-trick in India...

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC&#039;s Disputes Resolution Committee
cricket

PCB to address India tour issue with ICC's Disputes Re...

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Australians
cricket

How an Aussie inspired Kuldeep Yadav to hat-trick the Austr...

We&#039;ve had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says Steve Smith
cricket

We've had lot of collapses and we need to stop, says S...

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mourinho
Football

Manchester United front sparked fast start, says Jose Mouri...

Liverpool&#039;s Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after troubled spell
Football

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp looks for boost after trouble...

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea&#039;s Antonio Conte
Football

Diego Costa exit, Eden Hazard return lift Chelsea's An...

Tottenham Hotspur not out for West Ham revenge, says Mauricio Pochettino
Football

Tottenham Hotspur not out for West Ham revenge, says Mauric...

John McEnroe wants new Laver Cup to spark Davis Cup reform
Tennis

John McEnroe wants new Laver Cup to spark Davis Cup reform

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video