Alita: Battle Angel Hindi trailer out! Watch

New Delhi: One of the most talked about cyberpunk actioner 'Alita: Battle Angel' Hindi trailer has been unveiled. The epic adventure tale is high on drama and many adrenaline pumping scenes. The film is based on Yukito Kishiro's manga Gunnm, also known as Battle Angel Alita.

The film has been produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau. It is helmed by Robert Rodriguez with the screenplay by Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Hindi trailer. He wrote: "From James Cameron, the maker of #Avatar and #Titanic... Here's the #Hindi trailer of #AlitaBattleAngel... #Alita: Battle Angel will release in #Hindi, #English, #Tamil and #Telugu on 8 Feb 2019, one week *before* its release in USA... #Hindi trailer:"

Watch the Hindi trailer here:

'Alita: Battle Angel' features Rosa Salazar in the lead while Christoph Waltz, Jennifer Connelly, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein, Jackie Earle Haley and Keean Johnson play pivotal parts.

The film is hitting the screens in US on February 14, 2019. It will be releasing in India a week in advance on February 8, 2019.