Avengers: Infinity War India Box Office collections—Superhero flick earns Rs 120 cr in opening weekend

Mumbai: Marvel Studio's biggest superhero film "Avengers: Infinity War" has become 2018's highest Hollywood earner in India till date with its gross box office collections of Rs 120.09 crore.

The film, which brings together the largest gathering of superheroes to battle it out against supervillain Thanos, also had the biggest day one opening ever for a Hollywood movie in the country.

"The opening weekend numbers are a testament to 'Avengers: Infinity War' creating a cinematic milestone. The success goes to show the ever-increasing fan base and the pop culture phenomena that Marvel as a brand enjoys in India," Bikram Duggal- Head of Studio Entertainment, Disney India, said in a statement.

The net box office collections of the film, which released in India on April 27, is Rs 94.03 crore.

Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the movie collected Rs 40.13 (gross) on day one, Rs 39.1 on day two and Rs 41.67 crore on Sunday.

"Avengers: Infinity War" stars Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olsen, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Tom Holland, among others.