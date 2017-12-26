Avengers: Infinity War will be a 'cinematic event': Karen Gillan

Los Angeles: Actor Karen Gillan has said the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War is not just another movie and will be a huge 'cinematic event'.

The 30-year-old actor, who essayed the character of Nebula in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, will reprise her role for the Avengers: Infinity War.

"I mean, this is so vague but genuinely this is going to be more than a movie, it's going to be a cinematic event. Anyone who is a Marvel fan and knows stuff from 10 years ago will see it become relevant in this. It's like everything that you've known about Marvel is building to this movie," Gillan said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Avengers: Infinity War will also star Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Paul Bettany, Elizabeth Olson, Chadwick Boseman, Sebastian Stan, Don Cheadle, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, Pom Klementieff, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Sean Gunn, Tom Holland and Paul Rudd.

The superheroes will battle it out against Thanos, who hopes to possess all of the universe's Infinity Stones in order to become all-powerful.

Director duo Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, are directing Infinity War as well as the fourth untitled Avengers film, which is being filmed back-to-back.