हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
badhaai ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's quirky drama 'Badhaai Ho' continues magical spell at Box Office

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s quirky drama &#039;Badhaai Ho&#039; continues magical spell at Box Office

New Delhi: Talented actor Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release 'Badhaai Ho' has done exceptionally well at the Box Office and is still going strong. The film has turned out to be a blockbuster, opening to rave reviews. Filmmaker Amit Ravindernath Sharma's recent outing did prove that content is the king!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest figures. He wrote: #BadhaaiHo is in no mood to slow down... [Week 5] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.60 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 70 lakhs. Total: ₹ 125.80 cr. India biz.

Ayushmann Khurrana's recent outings 'Andhadhun' and 'Badhaai Ho' have the bull's eye at the Box Office making him a bankable star. 'Badhaai Ho' is a comedy drama which presents a coming-of-age story. It stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal parts. The film hit the screens on October 19, 2018.

This quirky drama has some superlative performances by class actors. 'Badhaai Ho' is going strong at the ticket counters and it proves how the audience is ready for out-of-box content. The film has smoothly sailed past the much-coveted Rs 100 crore mark at the Box Office and is still rock solid at the ticket counters. 

Tags:
badhaai hoBadhaai Ho Collectionsbadhaai ho box office collectionsAyushmann Khurrana

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close