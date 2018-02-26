Black Panther Box Office collections: It's a Marvel in India!

New Delhi: One of the most talked about Hollywood ventures 'Black Panther' has proved to be a money spinner at the India Box Office. The superhero film is based on Marvel Comics character and has set the cash registers ringing.

The film stars Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa / Black Panther, alongside Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest India collections.

Check out:

#BlackPanther was affected by #SKTKS wave, yet managed to show an upward trend on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 1.77 cr, Sat 3.19 cr, Sun 3.35 cr. Total: ₹ 38.10 cr Nett BOC… Gross BOC: ₹ 48.84 cr. India biz... Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

#BlackPanther biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 29.79 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 8.31 cr

Total: ₹ 38.10 cr NBOC

Gross BOC: ₹ 48.84 cr

India biz... Note: Hindi + English. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 26, 2018

Ryan Coogler has co-written 'Black Panther' along with Joe Robert Cole. Ryan also happens to be the director of the American superhero venture. It happens to be the eighteenth film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

The story in the film shows how 'Black Panther T'Challa returns home as king of Wakanda but finds his sovereignty challenged by a long-time adversary, in a conflict with global consequences.

The film has received appreciation from critics across the globe and fans too have given it a big thumbs up.