Chris Evans

Chris Evans clarifies rumours around Captain America

Neither has the actor denied nor agreed to the rumours.

Chris Evans clarifies rumours around Captain America

Chicago: Chris Evans` farewell tweet on 'Avengers 4' led some fans to believe that Captain America will die in the upcoming Marvel movie, the actor has clarified it saying that the post wasn`t an insinuation that 'Captain America will die'.

During Comic-Con here, the 37-year old silenced all the rumours and spoke about his tweet and the intense reaction it garnered, reports dailymail.co.uk.

He said: "I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in some way a spoiler. I should clarify that regardless of how `Avengers 4` ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry."

Buzz and speculations emerged among fans when Evans tweeted: "It was an emotional day, to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honour. 

"To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

He said: "You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I`d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming nor denying anything."

Chris EvansAvengers 4Captain America

