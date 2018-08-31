हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth to star in Indian kidnap thriller 'Dhaka'

The film will be shot in India and Thailand in November this year.

Los Angeles: Actor Chris Hemsworth is all set to collaborate with streaming giant Netflix for "Dhaka", which will revolve around the kidnapping of an Indian boy.

The film, touted as an action thriller, will mark the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave and Hemsworth has been cast as the lead.

Hargrave has served as a stunt coordinator and also acted as the stunt double for actor Chris Evans in the film "Captain America: The Winter Soldier".

The India-set film follows Rake (Hemsworth) who has been hired to liberate a kidnapped Indian boy, being hidden in Bangladesh capital, Dhaka. Physically brave but an emotional coward, the man has to come to terms with his identity and sense of self.

According to Deadline, director duo Anthony and Joe Russo have penned the script and they will also produce the feature via their AGBO banner.

The film will be shot in India and Thailand in November this year.

