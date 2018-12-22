Christmas 2018: Watch these films to get into the holiday spirit

The world is immersed in joy as Christmas is round the corner. Children and excited for their Christmas gifts and adults are busy with the preparations. Mirth and merriment is in the atmosphere and festive spirit is soaring high!

The festival of Christmas is celebrated on December 25 every year.

In such a positively charged up atmosphere, here are a few films that you can watch with your family this Christmas and enjoy the holidays to their best!

1. One Magic Christmas (1985)

The movie is directed by Phillip Borsos and was released by Walt Disney Pictures. It stars Mary Steenburgen and Harry Dean Stanton in pivotal roles and makes for the perfect Christmas watch.

2. It's A Wonderful Life (1964)

Watching this movie has almost become a tradition in some parts of the world. The movie is produced and directed by Frank Capra and is based on the short story The Greatest Gift, written by Philip Van Doren Stern in 1939.

3. A Christmas Story (1983)

This American Christmas comedy film is directed by Bob Clark, and based on the semi-fictional anecdotes of Jean Shepherd in his 1966 book 'In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash'. Some elements of the films are also from his 1971 book 'Wanda Hickey's Night of Golden Memories'.

4. Home Alone Series

When it comes to Christmas, how can one leave out the Home Alone franchise! The first part released in the year 1990 narrates the story of a boy who is accidentally left behind at home as his family leaves for their Christmas vacation.

The film stars Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister, the central character of the film.

5. The Polar Express (2004)

The movie came out in the year 2004 and is a 3D computer-animated Christmas musical fantasy. It is based on the 1985 children's book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg.

Chris also served as one of the executive producers on the film. The movie is written, produced, and directed by Robert Zemeckis and features human characters animated using live action motion capture animation.

Here's wishing each one of you a Merry Christmas!