हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Daniel Kaluuya

Daniel Kaluuya to star in romantic drama 'Queen and Slim'

"Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya is all set to star in independent romance drama "Queen & Slim".

Daniel Kaluuya to star in romantic drama &#039;Queen and Slim&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Show Still

Los Angeles: "Get Out" star Daniel Kaluuya is all set to star in independent romance drama "Queen & Slim".

The film marks the feature directorial debut of Melina Matsoukas, who is best known for helming shows "Insecure" and "Master of None".

The script has been penned by Lena Waithe, who most recently starred in Steven Spielberg's "Ready Player One".

The project is based on an original idea and treatment from bestselling author James Frey and a story by Frey and Waithe, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Described as a Bonnie and Clyde story, the film is about black man and black woman who go on a first date that goes awry after they are pulled over by a police officer at a traffic stop. They kill the police officer in self-defense and rather than turn themselves in, they go on the run.

Kaluuya, best known for starring in horror thriller "Get Out" and Marvel's "Black Panther" will play Slim in the new film. 

Matsoukas, Waithe and casting director Carmen Cuba are currently looking for a new face to play Queen.

The film is expected to start shooting early next year. 

Tags:
Daniel KaluuyaDaniel Kaluuya moviesQueen and Slim

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close