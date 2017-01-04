Deepika Padukone planning a HUGE desi welcome for 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' co-star Vin Diesel?

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone is all gung-ho about her big Hollywood debut 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' and rightly so. The actress recently posted a sweet special message for co-star Vin Diesel on Twitter and that too in Hindi!

After reading that post, it was clear that Vin would be flying down to land in India somewhere next week as the film is hitting the screens here on January 14, 2017, ahead of its global release which falls on January 20, 2017.

According to Mid-Day, Deepika is planning a perfect desi welcome for Vin in India. And this will start right from the time he lands in the country. The report quotes an insider as saying, “We plan to receive him at the airport with band baaja and garland. As the host, Deepika wants nothing short of a perfect welcome, so that Diesel has a warm, enjoyable stay here. He will be introduced to mouth-watering Indian delicacies too.”

Also, the report mentions that Deepika is planning to host a huge bash where who's who of Bollywood would mark their presence. 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' will see Deepika play a character named Serena Unger.

It would be interesting to see Dippy's performance in an international project!