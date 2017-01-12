Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!

New Delhi: The much-talked about maiden Hollywood venture of B-Town beauty Deepika Padukone 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' is readying for release in India on January 14, 2017.

Deepika along with her co-star Vin Diesel and filmmaker D J Caruso landed in Mumbai this morning and received a typical desi grand welcome. The colourful band baaja baarat and dhol nagada left the international guests much amused.

Dippy darling like a true host led the way for her co-star and director. The paparazzi went nuts clicking them and several videos went viral post their arrival.

Paramount Pictures India posted a video on its Twitter handle where we can see how amazing the 'Atithi Devo Bhavo' motto has been well kept in mind!

Check out the video here: