Deepika Padukone shows how India welcomes its guests! 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage co-star Vin Diesel gets grand reception!
New Delhi: The much-talked about maiden Hollywood venture of B-Town beauty Deepika Padukone 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage' is readying for release in India on January 14, 2017.
Deepika along with her co-star Vin Diesel and filmmaker D J Caruso landed in Mumbai this morning and received a typical desi grand welcome. The colourful band baaja baarat and dhol nagada left the international guests much amused.
Dippy darling like a true host led the way for her co-star and director. The paparazzi went nuts clicking them and several videos went viral post their arrival.
Paramount Pictures India posted a video on its Twitter handle where we can see how amazing the 'Atithi Devo Bhavo' motto has been well kept in mind!
Check out the video here:
What's a welcome if it's not done in full Indian style? #VinDiesel, @deepikapadukone & @deejaycar are here people! #xXxIndiaPremiere pic.twitter.com/upTBIq9tEX
— Paramount India (@ParamountPicsIN) January 12, 2017
