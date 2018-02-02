F Gary Gray in talks to direct 'Men in Black' spin-off

Los Angeles: Director F Gary Gray is in negotiations to helm the "Men in Black" spin-off film.

If finalised, "The Fate of the Furious" director will helm the project with a script from "Iron Man" scribes Matt Holloway and Art Marcum, reported Variety.

Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones are not expected to return in the film, which is meant to launch a new franchise with fresh talent involved.

Sony had originally planned to combine the "Men and Black" and "21 Jump Street" franchises, but have since shelved that idea.

Walter F Parkes and Laurie MacDonald are producing with Steven Spielberg executive producing. David Beaubaire is overseeing the project for Sony.

The original movie followed Smith and Jones, who played agents of a secret organisation, known as the Men in Black, and protected Earth from intergalactic bad guys.

The first film was a major critical and commercial success, and was followed by two more sequels. The three films hauled a cumulative USD 1.7 billion worldwide.