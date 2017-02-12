Huma Qureshi opens up about Gurinder Chadha's 'The Viceroy's House'

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Huma Qureshi is all set to charm the international audience with her acting skills in filmmaker Gurinder Chadha's upcoming movie 'The Viceroy's House'. The 30-year-old star recently opened up about the project and said that she is really excited for it.

"I'm very excited to work with Gurinder. It's a very beautiful film and Gurinder is known for this very interesting British-Indo way of looking at things,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Huma added, "I was very excited to work for this project because first of all she (Gurinder) is a woman and she is British then she is Indian and Punjabi and she was going to make a film on partition."

'Viceroy's House' is already creating a lot of waves at the global showbiz arena. It also stars Hugh Bonneville, Gillian Anderson, Manish Dayal, and Michael Gambon in the lead.

The movie is expected to be released in the United Kingdom on 3 March 2017.