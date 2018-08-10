हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Idris Elba to star in and produce 'Ghetto Cowboy' adaptation

The screenplay has been penned by Staub along with Dan Walser.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actor Idris Elba is all set to star in and produce the indie drama "Ghetto Cowboy". The film is an official adaptation of 2011 novel of the same name by author Greg Neri, reported Deadline.

To be directed by debutante Ricky Staub, the film follows a 15-year-old Cole who is forced to live with his estranged father Harp (Elba) in North Philadelphia, where, despite the surrounding poverty and violence, he discovers the redemptive world of urban horseback riding.

The project will be produced by Elba via his Green Door Pictures banner alongside Jeff Waxman, Jen Madeloff, Sam Mercer, Tegan Jones and Walser.

 

