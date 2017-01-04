Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood's 'Kung Fu Yoga' poster will give you adrenaline rush

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and international sensation Jackie Chan have joined forces for some high-octane on-screen action. Yes, you guessed it right. Here, we are talking about their upcoming film 'Kung Fu Yoga'.

New poster of the movie - featuring the duo - was recently released online and it packs quite a punch.

"Check out the new poster of #KungFuYoga. Stars Jackie Chan, Sonu Sood, Lay Exo, Disha Patani and Amyra Dastur... 3 Feb 2017 release," Hindi movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted along with the poster. Have a look:

'Kung Fu Yoga' is a part of the three-film agreement signed between the two countries during Chinese President Xi Jinping's past visit to India.

The film, which is directed by Stanley Tong, also stars actress Amyra Dastur. Hindi film stars have reportedly performed some adrenaline-pumping action sequences for the movie, which was partly shot in India.

(With IANS inputs)